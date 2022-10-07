 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

