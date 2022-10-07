The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
Rain will continue through most of Friday night across metro Richmond, with a marginal, but significant chance of smaller, more localized intense squalls passing through.