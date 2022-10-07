Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.