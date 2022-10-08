Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers ar…