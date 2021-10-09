 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

