Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA
