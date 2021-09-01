It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Danville, VA
