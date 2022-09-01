The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA
