Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Danville, VA
