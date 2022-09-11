The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Danville, VA
