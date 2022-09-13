 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

