Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…