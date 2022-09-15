Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.