Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

