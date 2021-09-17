Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.