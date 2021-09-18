Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA
