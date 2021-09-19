Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.