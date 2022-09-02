Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.