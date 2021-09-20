Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Danville, VA
