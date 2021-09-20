 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

