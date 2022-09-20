 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

