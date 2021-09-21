Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.