Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA

It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.