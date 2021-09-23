Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA
