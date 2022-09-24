Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA
