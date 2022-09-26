Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Danville, VA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
