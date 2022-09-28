Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Danville, VA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
