Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.