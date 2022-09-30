 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

