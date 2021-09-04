The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA
