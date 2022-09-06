Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Danville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.