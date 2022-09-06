Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Danville's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cl…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.