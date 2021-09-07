Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.