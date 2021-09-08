 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

