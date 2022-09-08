Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Danville's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cl…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forec…
For the drive home in Danville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…