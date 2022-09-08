Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

