Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.