 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert