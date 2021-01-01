Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Part…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. The forec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …