Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

