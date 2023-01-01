Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Danville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
