Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.