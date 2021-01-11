 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert