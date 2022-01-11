For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Danville: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. NE winds shiftin…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Danv…