Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

