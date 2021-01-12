 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

