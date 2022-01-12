This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Danville: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. NE winds shiftin…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is…