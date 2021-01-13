Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.