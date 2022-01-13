Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville tomor…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is…