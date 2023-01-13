This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Danville
