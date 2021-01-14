For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor fl…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect cl…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds sho…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to b…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents shoul…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in Danville: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …