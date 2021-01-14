 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert