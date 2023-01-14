 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

