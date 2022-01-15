Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville tomor…