This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Danville
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will …
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.