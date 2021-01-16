Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville