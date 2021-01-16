Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.