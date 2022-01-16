Danville's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then some clearing late. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Danville Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
