This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
