This evening in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
