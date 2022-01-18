This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
